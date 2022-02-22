John Mulaney Extends 2022 “From Scratch” Tour

Later this week, John Mulaney will join the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club. In anticipation of the feat, our former Comedian of the Year has tacked on 16 additional dates for the second leg of his 2022 “From Scratch” Tour.

The 59-date trek kicks off on March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and includes dates added by popular demand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Chicago’s United Center. The second leg will also include brand new two-night stands in Nashville and Washington, DC, as well as stops in Seattle, Detroit, and Toronto before closing out on September 24th in Pittsburgh. See the full schedule below.

A ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code CURTAIN) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th.

Expect Mulaney to cover topics like his late 2020 stint in rehab, dating actress Olivia Munn, and their recently born child. The former SNL writer could also talk about his experience with becoming the third-fastest host to join the Five-Timers Club this weekend behind only Steve Martin and Buck Henry.

John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:

03/11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena (LATE SHOW)

03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

03/20 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center (LATE SHOW)

03/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (LATE SHOW)

04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/28 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena

06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

07/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

08/05 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/06 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/19 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center *

08/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisherv Forum *

08/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW) *

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

* = New date