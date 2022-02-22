Menu
John Mulaney Extends 2022 “From Scratch” Tour

Bringing the trek to 59 total dates

February 22, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    Later this week, John Mulaney will join the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club. In anticipation of the feat, our former Comedian of the Year has tacked on 16 additional dates for the second leg of his 2022 “From Scratch” Tour.

    The 59-date trek kicks off on March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and includes dates added by popular demand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Chicago’s United Center. The second leg will also include brand new two-night stands in Nashville and Washington, DC, as well as stops in Seattle, Detroit, and Toronto before closing out on September 24th in Pittsburgh. See the full schedule below.

    A ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code CURTAIN) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th.

    Expect Mulaney to cover topics like his late 2020 stint in rehab, dating actress Olivia Munn, and their recently born child. The former SNL writer could also talk about his experience with becoming the third-fastest host to join the Five-Timers Club this weekend behind only Steve Martin and Buck Henry.

    John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    03/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena (LATE SHOW)
    03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
    03/20 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
    03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center (LATE SHOW)
    03/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    04/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    04/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    04/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
    04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (LATE SHOW)
    04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/28 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
    05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
    06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    06/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    07/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
    07/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
    08/05 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    08/06 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    08/13 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
    08/19 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center *
    08/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisherv Forum *
    08/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *
    08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
    09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW) *
    09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
    09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

    * = New date

