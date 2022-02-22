John Mulaney Extends 2022 “From Scratch” Tour

Later this week, John Mulaney will join the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club. In anticipation of the feat, our former Comedian of the Year has tacked on 16 additional dates for the second leg of his 2022 “From Scratch” Tour.
The 59-date trek kicks off on March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and includes dates added by popular demand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Chicago’s United Center. The second leg will also include brand new two-night stands in Nashville and Washington, DC, as well as stops in Seattle, Detroit, and Toronto before closing out on September 24th in Pittsburgh. See the full schedule below.
A ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code CURTAIN) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th.
Expect Mulaney to cover topics like his late 2020 stint in rehab, dating actress Olivia Munn, and their recently born child. The former SNL writer could also talk about his experience with becoming the third-fastest host to join the Five-Timers Club this weekend behind only Steve Martin and Buck Henry.
John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:
03/11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena (LATE SHOW)
03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
03/20 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center (LATE SHOW)
03/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (LATE SHOW)
04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/28 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
07/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
07/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
08/05 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
08/06 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
08/19 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center *
08/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisherv Forum *
08/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *
08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (LATE SHOW) *
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
* = New date