john williams to write theme for obi wan kenobi series

Since announcing the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Disney+ has scored another big name for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. John Williams, the legendary composer behind Star Wars‘ award-winning scores, has written and recorded the theme song for the new series, Variety reports.

Williams won an Oscar back in 1977 for his score for the original Star Wars, and was nominated for his work on both the rest of the original trilogy (The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) and the franchise’s last three films (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.) While the composer has stayed loyal to the series, writing the theme for the 2018 standalone film Solo: A Star Wars Story and even a Disneyland theme park in 2019, his contribution to Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps the show’s biggest blessing. As Variety points out, Williams isn’t big on television; he hasn’t written for a series since PBS’ 2009 program Great Performances, and his last theme for a weekly dramatic show was Amazing Stories in 1985.

Its unclear whether Williams’ latest work for Obi-Wan Kenobi — which takes place 10 years after the events of the 2005 prequel film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — is a reprise of his earlier scores, or an entirely new piece, but given his track record, it’s sure to become a mainstay in the ever-evolving Star Wars world.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25th on Disney+. In addition to McGregor’s titular character and Christensen’s Darth Vader, the cast includes Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, as well as Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. While an official trailer is still forthcoming, McGregor teased the series by revealing some of its production art back in November.

Earlier this month, we celebrated the prolific Williams’ 90th birthday by rounding up his 10 best film scores.