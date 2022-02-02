Jonathan Van Ness on Getting Curious, Making Positive Change, and Gymnastics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jonathan Van Ness sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new Netflix series, Getting Curious, which is based on his podcast of the same name.

The Queer Eye member discusses how episodes about his curiosity with hair, binary and gender identity, figure skating, and skyscrapers offer the opportunity to give voice to underrepresented people. JVN also speaks on where the fun and quirky songs within the series come from, and previews his upcoming comedy tour, which will feature some on-stage gymnastics from the star.

