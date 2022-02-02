Menu
Jonathan Van Ness on Getting Curious, Making Positive Change, and Gymnastics

The Queer Eye star takes us into the big themes of his new Netflix series and his upcoming comedy tour

Consequence Staff
February 2, 2022 | 12:33pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jonathan Van Ness sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new Netflix series, Getting Curious, which is based on his podcast of the same name.

    The Queer Eye member discusses how episodes about his curiosity with hair, binary and gender identity, figure skating, and skyscrapers offer the opportunity to give voice to underrepresented people. JVN also speaks on where the fun and quirky songs within the series come from, and previews his upcoming comedy tour, which will feature some on-stage gymnastics from the star.

    Listen to Jonathan Van Ness discuss Getting Curious and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

