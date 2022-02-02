Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz to Star in Film About Jim Jones and the People’s Temple

Gordon-Levitt will play Jones, while Mortez will portray Deborah Layton, one of Jones' former disciples who defected

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chole Grace Moretz
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chole Grace Moretz (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 2, 2022 | 11:53am ET

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz are set to star in an upcoming film about cult leader Jim Jones and the People’s Temple. In White Night, Gordon-Levitt will play Jones, while Mortez will portray Deborah Layton, one of Jones’ former disciples who defected. She later testified about her experience as a member of the People’s Temple before Congress.

    In response to Layton’s testimony, US Representative Leo Ryan led a delegation Jonestown, the cult’s jungle commune in Guyana. While there, Ryan, a news crew, and a Jonestown defector were assassinated by Jones’ followers. Soon after, Jones orchestrated a mass murder-suicide by having the commune’s 918 members drink Flavor Aid laced with cyanide.

    White Night is based on Layton’s memoir, Seductive Poison. Anne Sewitsky (A Very British Scandal) has been hired to helm the project, working off of a screenplay written by William Wheeler (The Ghost in the Shell).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    White Night is not to be confused with another Jim Jones-related project in development. Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star in a MGM-produced biopic written by Scott Rosenberg (Venom).

    Gordon-Levitt will next be seen in Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, where he plays Uber founder Travis Kalanick. Moretz recently starred in the Hulu film Mother/Android.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jackass Forever Review

Jackass Forever Is the Kick in the Nards We All Could Use Right Now: Film Review

February 2, 2022

i want you back trailer jenny slate charlie day amazon prime video

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate Sabotage Their Exes in Trailer for I Want You Back: Watch

February 1, 2022

The Virginia Bitches revised

Misfits, Arch Enemy, Lamb of God Members to Star in Vampire Horror Movie The Virginia Bitches [Updated]

February 1, 2022

encanto bruno hot 100 number one no. 1

It's Time to Talk About "Bruno": Encanto Song Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

January 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz to Star in Film About Jim Jones and the People's Temple

Menu Shop Search Sale