Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” Soundtracks Liquid Death Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

A rendition of Judas Priest’s classic song “Breaking the Law” was featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Liquid Death canned water.

The humorous ad plays with the idea of the canned water resembling a tall boy of beer, as a gang of kids proceed to go nuts as they pound the hydrating H2O.

Some beer-commercial style close-ups of the spinning can drive home the parody, which ends with a pregnant mother sipping some Liquid Death herself. The only thing that could have made the ad better is use of the actual Judas Priest recording (as opposed to the watered-down version featuring commercial session singers), but we’re not complaining.

Liquid Death went full-on with the heavy-metal theme for their Super Bowl campaign. The brand’s separate pre-game spot saw the company betting on the game and then dabbling in witchcraft to fix the outcome. They even brought in an actual practitioner of black magic, who appears frighteningly realistic in the commercial.

Heavy metal concertgoers might recognize Liquid Death from a venue or festival. The canned water is marketed precisely toward metalheads who want to hydrate without losing the can-in-hand, bend-the-elbow experience of holding a beer.

As for Judas Priest, the legendary British metal band are set to embark on their rescheduled 2022 North American tour dates. The updated itinerary kicks off March 4th in Peoria, Illinois, and concludes on April 13th in Hamilton, Ontario, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch both aforementioned Liquid Death commercials.