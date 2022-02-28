Members of Mastodon, Anthrax, and More Cover Judas Priest’s “Screaming for Vengeance”: Watch

YouTube channel Two Minutes to Late Night’s ongoing “Bedroom Covers” series has been the source for some of the best remote heavy metal collaborations since the pandemic began.

For the latest entry, host Gwarsenio Hall recruited an all-star lineup to cover Judas Priest’s classic “Screaming for Vengeance”: Mastodon’s Brann Dailor, Anthrax guitarist Jonathan Donais, drummer Gene Hoglan (formerly of Testament), Nili Brosh of Dethklok, and Municipal Waste’s Phil “LandPhil” Hall.

Dailor steals the show with his best Rob Halford impersonation, even wearing the singer’s iconic studded leather and aviator sunglasses. The rest of the gang provides the music from their own humble abodes. As you would expect from the talent involved, the cover absolutely rips. Has Brann ever considered fronting a power metal band?

The Priest cover serves to remind us that the British legends are hitting the road soon. Their rescheduled North American tour commences on March 4th in Peoria, Illinois, and runs through April 13th in Hamilton, Ontario. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Judas Priest are also readying a new album, the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower. Guitarist Andy Sneap will again help produce the record, despite a bizarre situation weeks ago when Sneap was dropped from Judas Priest’s touring lineup only to be welcomed back five days later.

Below you can watch the “Bedroom Covers” version of “Screaming for Vengeance.”

