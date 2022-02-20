Menu
Justin Bieber Tests Positive for COVID-19

The pop star is currently in the midst of his "Justice World Tour"

justin bieber covid-19 tests positive coronavirus las vegas concert postponed justice world tour
Justin Bieber, photo courtesy of the artist
February 20, 2022 | 3:32pm ET

    Justin Bieber has tested positive for the coronavirus.

    According to reporting by TMZ, a spokesperson for the singer confirmed to the outlet that he had fallen ill with the virus, but is feeling on the mend. However, the crooner’s diagnosis has forced him to push back his planned concert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night to sometime later this summer.

    Later this week, Bieber’s ongoing “Justice World Tour” is scheduled to continue with performances in Glendale, Ariz.; Los Angeles; and Tacoma, Wash. However, it’s unknown whether any of those shows will be affected by the superstar having to quarantine until he tests negative. Consequence has reached out to Bieber’s representatives for clarification.

    Postponed from its planned 2021 start due to the pandemic, Bieber’s tour in support of his Grammy-nominated 2021 album Justice includes dates across North and South America, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand running through 2023. Tickets are available to purchase here.

    At each show, Bieber is rewarding fans through his “Justice in Action” initiative, offering prizes like VIP tickets and a trip to France to meet the singer in person in exchange for taking action on issues like climate change, criminal justice reform, voting rights, and more.

