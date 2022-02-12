A shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party early Saturday morning left four people injured, according to TMZ.

The gunmen are still at large, and what prompted the shooting is currently unknown. However, The Daily Beast reports that at least ten shots rang out around 2:45 a.m. local time outside of the Los Angeles club The Nice Guy. Moments before the shooting, Kodak Black was standing on the corner of a street with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out.

The four victims, ranging in age from 19 to 60, were all taken to local hospitals and are listed in stable condition. Update: According to TMZ, Kodak Black was shot in the leg, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Bieber’s party featured a star-studded guestlist that included Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.