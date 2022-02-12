Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Shooting Outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Party Leaves Four People Injured, Including Kodak Black [UPDATED]

Kodak Black was reportedly shot in the leg

Justin Bieber Super Bowl shooting
Justin Bieber, photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 12, 2022 | 11:12am ET

    A shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party early Saturday morning left four people injured, according to TMZ.

    The gunmen are still at large, and what prompted the shooting is currently unknown. However, The Daily Beast reports that at least ten shots rang out around 2:45 a.m. local time outside of the Los Angeles club The Nice Guy. Moments before the shooting, Kodak Black was standing on the corner of a street with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out.

    The four victims, ranging in age from 19 to 60, were all taken to local hospitals and are listed in stable condition. Update: According to TMZ, Kodak Black was shot in the leg, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

    Advertisement

    Bieber’s party featured a star-studded guestlist that included Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Eric Adams drill rap

Eric Adams, Who Just Learned What Drill Rap Is, Wants to Ban It From Social Media

February 12, 2022

Kanye West Kid Cudi

Kanye West Won't Work with Kid Cudi Because He's Friends with Pete Davidson

February 12, 2022

Ghost and Volbeat show review photos

Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

February 11, 2022

eminem kendrick lamar top tier lyricist siriusxm shade 45 sway calloway interview super bowl halftime show watch

Eminem Praises Kendrick Lamar as "Top Tier" Lyricist of All Time

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shooting Outside of Justin Bieber's Super Bowl Party Leaves Four People Injured, Including Kodak Black [UPDATED]

Menu Shop Search Sale