How To Stream Kanye West’s Donda 2 Concert For Free Online

This evening, Kanye West will debut his latest album, Donda 2, during an event at Miami’s LoanDepot Park. For those who cannot be there in person, the “Donda 2 Experience Performance” will be streamed for free online, as well as in IMAX movie theaters. You can get all the details below.

Donda 2 serves as the follow-up to West’s tenth album, Donda, which was released in August 2021. Its release coincides with the premiere of a new Netflix documentary on West called jeen-yuhs.

What Is the “Donda 2 Experience Performance”?

The “Donda 2 Experience Performance” is the name of a live event taking place at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, February 22nd beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET, during which Kanye West is expected to debut his new album, Donda 2, with a series of surprise guests.

Where Can I Stream the “Donda 2 Experience” Online?

The “Donda 2 Experience” will stream live on StemPlayer.com. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m., though based on history it likely won’t actually start until later in the evening.

Can I Watch the “Donda 2 Experience” in IMAX?

You can indeed watch the “Donda 2 Experience” at an IMAX theaters near you. Over 60 IMAX theaters across the US will be presenting exclusive one-night-only showings of the performance. Tickets are available to purchase through IMAX’s website.

When Will Donda 2 (the Album) Be Available to Stream?

Over the weekend, Kanye West announced that he would forgo traditional streaming platforms and release Donda 2 exclusively via his Stem Player. A collaboration with Kano Computing, West originally released the Stem Player in August 2021. The pocket-size device allows users to remix pre-loaded recordings by manipulating various aspects of a track, including vocals, drums, bass, and samples. It currently retails for $200.

It’s currently unclear whether Donda 2 will also be available to stream on the Stem Player’s website.