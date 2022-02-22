Menu
How To Stream Kanye West’s Donda 2 Concert For Free Online

Kanye is set to debut his latest album during an event in Miami this evening

kanye west donda 2 experience
Kanye West (Netflix)
Consequence Staff
February 22, 2022 | 5:10pm ET

    This evening, Kanye West will debut his latest album, Donda 2, during an event at Miami’s LoanDepot Park. For those who cannot be there in person, the “Donda 2 Experience Performance” will be streamed for free online, as well as in IMAX movie theaters. You can get all the details below.

    Donda 2 serves as the follow-up to West’s tenth album, Donda, which was released in August 2021. Its release coincides with the premiere of a new Netflix documentary on West called jeen-yuhs.

    What Is the “Donda 2 Experience Performance”?

    The “Donda 2 Experience Performance” is the name of a live event taking place at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Tuesday, February 22nd beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET, during which Kanye West is expected to debut his new album, Donda 2, with a series of surprise guests.

    Where Can I Stream the “Donda 2 Experience” Online?

    The “Donda 2 Experience” will stream live on StemPlayer.com. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m., though based on history it likely won’t actually start until later in the evening.

    Can I Watch the “Donda 2 Experience” in IMAX?

    You can indeed watch the “Donda 2 Experience” at an IMAX theaters near you. Over 60 IMAX theaters across the US will be presenting exclusive one-night-only showings of the performance. Tickets are available to purchase through IMAX’s website.

    When Will Donda 2 (the Album) Be Available to Stream?

    Over the weekend, Kanye West announced that he would forgo traditional streaming platforms and release Donda 2 exclusively via his Stem Player. A collaboration with Kano Computing, West originally released the Stem Player in August 2021. The pocket-size device allows users to remix pre-loaded recordings by manipulating various aspects of a track, including vocals, drums, bass, and samples. It currently retails for $200.

    It’s currently unclear whether Donda 2 will also be available to stream on the Stem Player’s website.

