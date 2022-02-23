Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Plagued with Sound Issues, Kanye West’s Donda 2 Listening Event in Miami Was a Star-Studded Fiasco

Once again, Ye's music was overshadowed by self-imposed controversy and antagonism

kanye west donda 2 miami
Kanye West, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 23, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    The artist formerly known as Kanye West began his Tuesday (February 22nd) the same way he ended it: by trending on Twitter. Early in the day, Ye went viral for failing to drop his anticipated Donda 2 album at midnight — a slight made worse after he convinced die-hard fans to shell out more than $200 for his Stem Player, the only platform on which he says he will release the album.

    Of course, this is not the first time Ye has kept fans waiting. Donda 2’s predecessor was famously marred by tweaks and false starts before it arrived on streaming platforms last summer.

    Fans did not have to wait quite so long this time around, but the man who once said we should all be honored by his lateness made a characteristically delayed entrance to Miami’s LoanDepot Park, where he was set to premiere the record during a livestreamed event simulcast at IMAX theaters across the country and the Stem Player website.

    Advertisement

    The elaborate set — a dilapidated, burned out shotgun shack covered in smokey, black soot — went entirely unobscured as fans filled the stands. Nearly two hours after doors opened, fans speculated about guest appearances (backstage video of Elon Musk and Diddy circulated on social media as the audience waited), and weighed in on their likelihood of purchasing the Stem Player.

    The crowd killed time by cheering when planes flew overhead, doing the wave, and nudging Ye to emerge with pleading applause. At 10:45 — nearly three hours after doors opened — the lights lowered and a pyro explosion illuminated the arena.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mitski concert review

Mitski Kicks Off World Tour in Asheville, North Carolina: Recap + Setlist

February 18, 2022

Ghost and Volbeat show review photos

Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

February 11, 2022

bad bunny concert review

Bad Bunny Kicks Off "‎El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" in Denver: Recap, Photos + Setlist

February 10, 2022

dua lipa future nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa Kicks Off Her Sparkling Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami: Recap, Photos + Setlist

February 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Plagued with Sound Issues, Kanye West's Donda 2 Listening Event in Miami Was a Star-Studded Fiasco

Menu Shop Search Sale