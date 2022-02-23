Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West Releases Initial Donda 2 Tracks via Stem Player

Additional tracks will be uploaded as they are finished

Kanye Donda 2
Kanye West, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 23, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    On the heels of last night’s live premiere, Kanye West has released the first four tracks from his new album Donda 2.

    Those in possession of West’s Stem Player, can now download the following tracks: “Security”; “Pablo” featuring Travis Scott and Future; “Broken Road” featuring Don Toliver; and “We Did It Kid” featuring Baby Keem and Migos.

    Additional tracks will be released as they are completed.

    West previously announced that he would forgo traditional streaming platforms and release Donda 2 exclusively via his Stem Player. A collaboration with Kano Computing, West originally released the Stem Player in August 2021. The pocket-size device allows users to remix pre-loaded recordings by manipulating various aspects of a track, including vocals, drums, bass, and samples. It currently retails for $200.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Donda 2 serves as the follow-up to West’s tenth album, Donda, which was released in August 2021.

    Donda 2 Tracklist (So Far):
    01. Security
    02. Pablo (feat. Travis Scott & Future)
    03. Broken Road (feat. Don Toliver)
    04. We Did It Kid (feat. Baby Keem & Migos)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ps5 salem ilese

Salem Ilese and TOMORROW X TOGETHER Break Down New Song “PS5”: Exclusive

February 23, 2022

Oso Oso Pensacola new song stream

Oso Oso Return with New Single "Pensacola": Stream

February 23, 2022

florence and the machine king stream

Florence and the Machine Share New Song "King": Stream

February 23, 2022

mitski david byrne everything everywhere all at once soundtrack album announcement duet michelle yeoh son lux score andre 3000

Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, and More Contribute to A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once OST

February 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Releases Initial Donda 2 Tracks via Stem Player

Menu Shop Search Sale