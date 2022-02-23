Kanye West Releases Initial Donda 2 Tracks via Stem Player

On the heels of last night’s live premiere, Kanye West has released the first four tracks from his new album Donda 2.

Those in possession of West’s Stem Player, can now download the following tracks: “Security”; “Pablo” featuring Travis Scott and Future; “Broken Road” featuring Don Toliver; and “We Did It Kid” featuring Baby Keem and Migos.

Additional tracks will be released as they are completed.

West previously announced that he would forgo traditional streaming platforms and release Donda 2 exclusively via his Stem Player. A collaboration with Kano Computing, West originally released the Stem Player in August 2021. The pocket-size device allows users to remix pre-loaded recordings by manipulating various aspects of a track, including vocals, drums, bass, and samples. It currently retails for $200.

Donda 2 serves as the follow-up to West’s tenth album, Donda, which was released in August 2021.

Donda 2 Tracklist (So Far):

01. Security

02. Pablo (feat. Travis Scott & Future)

03. Broken Road (feat. Don Toliver)

04. We Did It Kid (feat. Baby Keem & Migos)