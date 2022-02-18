Menu
Kanye West Says He Won’t Release Donda 2 on Streaming Services

Instead, the album will apparently only be available via West's Stem Player

Kanye West
Kanye West, photo via Getty
February 17, 2022 | 11:46pm ET

    For his upcoming album Donda 2, Kanye West says he will forgo traditional streaming platforms and release it exclusively via his own Stem Player.

    Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” West wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday evening. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

    A collaboration with Kano Computing, West originally released the Stem Player in August 2021. The pocket-size device allows users to remix pre-loaded recordings by manipulating various aspects of a track, including vocals, drums, bass, and samples. It currently retails for $200.

    Related Video

    West previously said he would release Donda 2 on February 22nd, with plans to host a live event at Miami’s LoanDepot Park that evening. It remains to be seen whether West’s new release strategy will cause a delay in the album’s arrival. Consequence has reached out to West’s representatives for additional details.

    Donda 2 serves as the follow-up to West’s tenth album, Donda, which was released in August 2021. Earlier this week saw the premiere of Netflix’s new documentary on West, jeen-yuhs.

     

