Kanye West Is in the Studio with... Beach House?

Kanye West has worked with a number of surprising collaborators over the years: From Bon Iver to Arca to that contentious Aphex Twin sample, nobody’s off the table as long as they remain on Ye’s good side. But after his public shitshow on social media earlier this month, the rapper is evidently ready to chill out a bit, which explains why he’s been in the studio with the masters of chill themselves, Beach House.

Ye shared a series of photos on his Instagram Saturday, February 26th, that appear to show him working alongside Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally. The photos were captioned with an ocean wave emoji, and tagged with the dreampop duo’s account.

While this team-up might come as a shock, Ye isn’t the only rapper to take a liking to Beach House’s hazy indie pop. Jay-Z and Beyonce were spotted decidedly vibing, as one does, in the crowd at the band’s 2010 Coachella set. Most notably, their song “Silver Soul” was sampled in Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city highlight “Money Trees.”

However, this appears to be the first time to our knowledge that Beach House have actually been in the studio with a high-profile rapper. See the photos of Ye with the duo below.

Ye and Beach House both have new albums out now. The former’s Donda 2, which you can only stream on his Stem Player, was released this week in conjunction with a dumpster fire of a release event in Miami. Read our interview with Beach House about their double LP Once Twice Melody here.