Kendrick Lamar to Dissect To Pimp a Butterfly on Podcast The Big Hit Show

The rapper will take a deep dive into his 2015 masterpiece

Kendrick Lamar, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
February 15, 2022 | 11:52am ET

    You don’t need to be a music expert to know that To Pimp a Butterfly is one of the most influential albums of the 2010s — regardless of genre. Starting this Wednesday, February 16th, Kendrick Lamar himself will delve into the making of his 2015 magnum opus on the Spotify podcast The Big Hit Show.

    Hosted by music journalist Alex Pappademas, Season 2 of The Big Hit Show will see Lamar tackle the professional and personal pressures of having to follow up his 2012 breakthrough, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and how he overcame those stressors to make To Pimp a Butterfly, which earned him a Grammy and cemented his status as a modern legend.

    “In hip-hop, we have this thing [called] the sophomore jinx,” Lamar says in a preview. “I took it upon myself to do something that inspires me… Going back into the album it was me explaining my experiences and what emotions it brought up from that experience, and tell them like, ‘Yo, it’s something bigger than Compton and where we from.’”

    The Big Hit Show is produced by former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground media company. This season will also feature appearances from funk legend George Clinton and rapper Rapsody, who both contributed to To Pimp a Butterfly.

    On Sunday, Lamar participated in a thrilling tribute to rap during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

