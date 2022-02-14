Menu
Kevin Hart Announces 2022 Standup Tour

"The Reality Check Tour" marks Hart's first standup outing in over four years

Kevin Hart 2022 standup tour
February 14, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    Kevin Hart has announced his first standup comedy tour in over four years.

    “The Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates taking place between July and October 2022. He’ll play two nights each in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, before hitting cities like Cleveland, Boston, Montreal, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and San Francisco.

    A ticket pre-sale will begin Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    “I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” Hart said in a statement. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

    Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
    08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
    08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
    08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

