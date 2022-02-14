Kevin Hart Announces 2022 Standup Tour

Kevin Hart has announced his first standup comedy tour in over four years.

“The Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates taking place between July and October 2022. He’ll play two nights each in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, before hitting cities like Cleveland, Boston, Montreal, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and San Francisco.

A ticket pre-sale will begin Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” Hart said in a statement. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center