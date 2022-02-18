Kid Cudi and Nigo Team Up for New Song “Want It Bad”: Stream

Nigo has shared another new song from his upcoming album I Know NIGO, and this time, Kid Cudi is the MC to the fashion designer’s club beat. Check out the duo’s collaboration “Want It Bad” below.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, “Want It Bad” sees an über-autotuned Cudi proclaim his desires Veruca Salt-style over moody synths. “I want to sleep good at night/ I want a temple, that’s right,” he sings, as bass pulses. “I’m finally on the up and up/ Can not stop, can’t have enough,” he insists.

In the accompanying music video, directed by Harrison Boyce, the duo speed through the streets of Paris in a fancy Porsche before hitting the club. While Nigo maintains a silent background role in the clip, Cudi hams it up, red hair and black eyeshadow putting other wannabe punk rappers to shame.

“Want It Bad” is the second single from I Know NIGO, out March 25th. Previously, the A Bathing Ape founder shared the A$AP Rocky-featuring track “Arya.” Nigo’s first album since 2005’s Return of the Ape Sounds, the LP will also feature Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, and the artist’s own group, Teriyaki Boyz.

Kid Cudi last made headlines for beefing with Kanye West, though of course Kanye started it. Earlier this month, West announced that his longtime collaborator would not be featured on Donda 2 because he is friends with West’s new enemy, Pete Davidson. “Too bad I don’t want to be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded.