Kraftwerk Announce Physical Release of Remixes Compilation

It looks like Kraftwerk will have a new item at their merch table on tour this spring. The iconic electronic band announced that their latest album, the 2020 compilation Remixes, will be released on vinyl and CD.

Out March 25th via Parlophone Records, Remixes arrives in a triple black LP set as well as a two-CDs. Featuring remixes by DJs and producers like François Kervorkian, William Orbit, Étienne de Crécy, Orbital, Underground Resistance, DJ Rolando, and Hot Chip, the songs on Remixes span the last 30 years of Kraftwerk’s storied career, pulling from 12-inch singles, CD singles, and digital releases. Some of the songs even have multiple interpretations from the same producers, making it a definite collector’s item for the electronic junkie in your life.

In addition to updated versions of classics like “The Robots” and “Aéro Dynamik,” Remixes also boasts a relatively new track called “Non Stop.” Originally a 30-second sound bite recorded MTV in the 1980s, Kraftwerk expanded the clip into a complete 8-minute song for the album’s 2020 release. “Non Stop” bubbles with reverb like Kraftwerk’s finest, as the group promises “music nonstop.” The never-ending reinterpretations of Remixes offers just that. Pre-order the album here, and see its full tracklist below.

Six decades into their career, Kraftwerk show no signs of slowing down. Last year, the German collective won the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Early Influence Award, and in May, they’ll embark on a North American tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Learn more about Kraftwerk’s pioneering career by revisiting our 40th anniversary retrospective on Computer World.

Remixes Artwork:

Remixes Vinyl Tracklist:

LP 1 — Side A

01. Non Stop

02. Robotronik (Kling Klang Mix)

03. Robotnik (Kling Klang Mix)

LP 1 — Side B

01. Home Computer (2021 Single Edit)

02. Radioactivity (William Orbit Hardcore Remix – Kling Klang Edit)

03. Radioactivity (François Kervorkian 12″ Remix)

LP 2 — Side A

01. Expo Remix (Kling Klang Mix 2002)

02. Expo Remix (Kling Klang Mix 2001)

03. Expo Remix (Orbital Mix)

LP 2 — Side B

01. Expo Remix (François K + Rob Rives Mix)

02. Expo Remix (DJ Rolando Mix)

03. Expo Remix (Underground Resistance Mix)

04. Expo Remix (UR Thought 3 Mix)

LP 3 — Side A

01. Aéro Dynamik (Kling Klang Dynamix)

02. Aéro Dynamik (Alex Gopher / Étienne de Crécy Dynamik Mix)

03. Aéro Dynamik (François K. Aero Mix)

LP 3 — Side B

01. Tour De France (Etape 2)

02. Aéro Dynamik (Intelligent Design Mix by Hot Chip)

03. La Forme (King Of The Mountains Mix by Hot Chip)

Remixes CD Tracklist:

CD 1

01. Non Stop

02. Robotnik (Kling Klang Mix)

03. Robotronik (Kling Klang Mix)

04. Radioactivity (William Orbit Hardcore Remix – Kling Klang Edit)

05. Radioactivity (François Kervorkian 12” Remix)

06. Expo Remix (Kling Klang Mix 2002)

07. Expo Remix (Kling Klang Mix 2001)

08. Expo Remix (Orbital Mix)

09. Expo Remix (François K + Rob Rives Mix)

10. Home Computer (2021 Single Edit)

CD 2

01. Expo Remix (DJ Rolando Mix)

02. Expo Remix (Underground Resistance Mix)

03. Expo Remix (UR Thought 3 Mix)

04. Aéro Dynamik (Kling Klang Dynamix)

05. Aéro Dynamik (Alex Gopher / Étienne de Crécy Dynamik Mix)

06. Aéro Dynamik (François K. Aero Mix)

07. Aéro Dynamik (Intelligent Design Mix by Hot Chip)

08. La Forme (King Of The Mountains Mix by Hot Chip)

09. Tour De France (Etape 2)