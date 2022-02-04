Menu
Kreator Announce New Album Hate Über Alles, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream

The 15th studio LP by the German thrash legends arrives June 3rd

kreator hate uber alles
Kreator (photo by Christoph Voy)
February 4, 2022 | 11:37am ET

    German thrash veterans Kreator have announce their 15th studio album, Hate Über Alles, out June 3rd, and have shared the video for the title track.

    The band that once hoisted the “Flag of Hate” is back with more vitriol. Translating to “hate everything,” the title track for Hate Über Alles delivers a thrashing blast of menacing extreme metal as only Kreator can deliver it.

    With origins reaching as far back as 1982, frontman Mille Petrozza and company know a thing or two about writing an effective metal song. Four decades into their career, the band sounds tight and focused as it continues to dish out more thrashterpieces.

    Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in,” Petrozza commented in a press release. “Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title.”

    The LP is Kreator’s first since 2017’s Gods of Violence. The band recorded with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Turnstile) at Hansa Studio in Berlin, hence the lead single’s sharp, modern sound. Eliran Kantor (Testament, Helloween) created the cover artwork.

    Kreator’s new album Hate Über Alles is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast.

    Watch the action-packed video for “Hate Über Alles” and see the LP’s 11-song tracklist and artwork below.

    Hate Über Alles Artwork:

    unnamed 123 Kreator Announce New Album Hate Über Alles, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream

    Hate Über Alles Tracklist:
    01. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead
    02. Hate Über Alles
    03. Killer of Jesus
    04. Crush the Tyrants
    05. Strongest of the Strong
    06. Become Immortal
    07. Conquer and Destroy
    08. Midnight Sun
    09. Demonic Future
    10. Pride Comes Before the Fall
    11. Dying Planet

