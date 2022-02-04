German thrash veterans Kreator have announce their 15th studio album, Hate Über Alles, out June 3rd, and have shared the video for the title track.
The band that once hoisted the “Flag of Hate” is back with more vitriol. Translating to “hate everything,” the title track for Hate Über Alles delivers a thrashing blast of menacing extreme metal as only Kreator can deliver it.
With origins reaching as far back as 1982, frontman Mille Petrozza and company know a thing or two about writing an effective metal song. Four decades into their career, the band sounds tight and focused as it continues to dish out more thrashterpieces.
“Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in,” Petrozza commented in a press release. “Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title.”
The LP is Kreator’s first since 2017’s Gods of Violence. The band recorded with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Turnstile) at Hansa Studio in Berlin, hence the lead single’s sharp, modern sound. Eliran Kantor (Testament, Helloween) created the cover artwork.
Kreator’s new album Hate Über Alles is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast.
Watch the action-packed video for “Hate Über Alles” and see the LP’s 11-song tracklist and artwork below.
Hate Über Alles Artwork:
Hate Über Alles Tracklist:
01. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead
02. Hate Über Alles
03. Killer of Jesus
04. Crush the Tyrants
05. Strongest of the Strong
06. Become Immortal
07. Conquer and Destroy
08. Midnight Sun
09. Demonic Future
10. Pride Comes Before the Fall
11. Dying Planet