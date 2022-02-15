Menu
Kurt Vile Announces New Album (watch my moves), Shares “Like Exploding Stones”: Stream

The Philadelphia singer-songwriter has also mapped out a lengthy tour

Kurt Vile 2022
Kurt Vile, photo by Adam Wallacavage
February 15, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    Kurt Vile has announced his ninth studio album, (watch my moves). The record arrives April 15th via Verve Records, but first single “Like Exploding Stones” is out now.

    Vile produced (watch my moves) himself alongside longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf (Richard Thompson, Elliott Smith) at OKV Central, his newly created home studio in Mount Airy, Philadelphia. In a statement, the artist said the album allowed him to both channel longtime inspirations and get back to his DIY beginnings.

    “When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio,” Vile said. “OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

    Related Video

    With contributions from Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon and percussionists Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Courtney Barnett) and Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Harry Styles), (watch my moves) gives Vile another opportunity to create the blissed-out guitar rock he’s perfected over the last several decades — the kind that balances catchiness with being “fried,” as the artist puts it. At seven minutes, “Like Exploding Stones” does this balancing act well, leaning heavy on the crunch while still keeping a lax groove.

    “Pain ricocheting in my brain like exploding stones/ Thoughts runnin’ round in my cranium like pinball machinedomania,” Vile drawls, achieving yet another wonderfully witty tongue twister. In the equally psychedelic music video, the artist wanders around an arcade before Sun Ra Arkestra’s James Stewart performs a euphoric saxophone solo. “Feedback massaging my cranium,” Vile repeats, which kind of sums up his whole thing. Listen to “Like Exploding Stones” below.

    To celebrate the album, Vile will embark on a lengthy US tour with help from Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, and Sun Ra Arkestra. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time — see the full list of dates below, and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Kurt Vile’s last album was 2018’s Bottle It In. Since then, he’s shared the EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV,  as well as a tender duet with the late John Prine. The prolific guitarist also lent his talents to The Avalanches for their record We Will Always Love You, and produced Dinosaur Jr.’s latest, Sweep It Into Space. 

    (watch my moves) Artwork:

    kurt vile watch my moves album artwork

    (watch my moves) Tracklist:
    01. Goin on a Plane Today
    02. Flyin (like a fast train)
    03. Palace of OKV in Reverse
    04. Like Exploding Stones
    05. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
    06. Hey Like a Child
    07. Jesus on a Wire
    08. Fo Sho
    09. Cool Water
    10. Chazzy Don’t Mind
    11. (shiny things)
    12. Say the Word
    13. Wages of Sin (Bruce Springsteen cover)
    14. kurt runner
    15. Stuffed Leopard

    Kurt Vile 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *
    04/27 — Saxaphaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
    04/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
    04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
    05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    05/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly *
    05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
    05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
    05/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
    05/07 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater *
    05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *
    05/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *
    05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel *
    05/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    05/15 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *
    05/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
    05/18 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *
    05/19 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *
    05/ 20 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore *
    05/21 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    05/23 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    05/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +
    05/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom +
    05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +
    05/28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +
    06/01 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall +
    06/02 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~
    06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +
    06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
    08/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
    08/27 – Bath, UK @ Forum
    08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    08/30 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    08/31 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival
    09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
    09/04 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/05 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT
    09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
    09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Openluchttheater Goffert
    09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
    09/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
    09/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ Depart
    09/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

    * = w/ Chastity Belt
    + = w/ Natural Information Society
    ~ = w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

