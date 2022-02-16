HBO has announced a new two-part documentary on Larry David, which will premiere Tuesday, March 1st at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Larry David Story is directed by David’s longtime friend and partner Larry Charles. The documentary finds the two men in conversation, as David “gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope.” David will discuss Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, parenthood, and even metaphysics, according to HBO, which describes the doc as “genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening.”

“I’m a total fraud,” David admits in a trailer for The Larry David Story. The Curb outlet, for me, is this guy who I want to be.” He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am.”

The Larry David Story — which consists of two parts: “The American Jewboy” and “The Jewish Fountainhead” — will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

David recently wrapped up Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and starred in one of the year’s best Super Bowl commercials.