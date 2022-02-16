Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Larry David Story Coming to HBO

The two-part documentary premieres March 1st

Larry David HBO documentary
Larry David (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 16, 2022 | 2:26pm ET

    HBO has announced a new two-part documentary on Larry David, which will premiere Tuesday, March 1st at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

    The Larry David Story is directed by David’s longtime friend and partner Larry Charles. The documentary finds the two men in conversation, as David “gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope.” David will discuss Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, parenthood, and even metaphysics, according to HBO, which describes the doc as “genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening.”

    “I’m a total fraud,” David admits in a trailer for The Larry David Story. The Curb outlet, for me, is this guy who I want to be.” He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Larry David Story — which consists of two parts: “The American Jewboy” and “The Jewish Fountainhead” — will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

    David recently wrapped up Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and starred in one of the year’s best Super Bowl commercials.

    Larry David Story

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kevin Hart may still host Oscars after all

How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart's 2022 Standup Tour

February 15, 2022

Impractical Jokers with Eric Andre

Eric André to Join Impractical Jokers on New Episode

February 14, 2022

Kevin Hart 2022 standup tour

Kevin Hart Announces 2022 Standup Tour

February 14, 2022

David Cross

David Cross on Reuniting with Bob Odenkirk for New Series Guru Nation, Returning to Standup and More

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Larry David Story Coming to HBO

Menu Shop Search Sale