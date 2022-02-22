Menu
LCD Soundsystem Announce Residencies in Philadelphia and Boston

LCD Soundsystem 2022 tour
LCD Soundsystem, photo by Lior Phillips
Consequence Staff
February 22, 2022 | 9:38am ET

    LCD Soundsystem will head to Philadelphia and Boston this spring for a pair of four-night concert residencies.

    The James Murphy-led outfit will set up shop at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall from March 28th to 31st, before heading north for a run at Boston’s Roadrunner from April 3rd to 6th.

    A fan pre-sale is set for Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. ET (register for early access here), with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    Last winter, LCD Soundsystem reunited for a 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel, marking their first live performances in over three years. However, the band was forced to cancel the last several shows due to a surge in the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

    This weekend, LCD Soundsystem are set to play Saturday Night Live on an episode hosted by John Mulaney.

    LCD Soundsystem 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    04/03 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/05 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/06 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

