Liam Gallagher Sides with Taylor Swift in Damon Albarn Feud: “All Them Fucking Gorilla Albums Are Co-Writes, Aren’t They?”

Last month, Damon Albarn picked a fight with Taylor Swift over songwriting, and now Liam Gallagher, who as we all know cannot resist an opportunity to stoke a fire, is doing just that.

In case you need a quick refresher, the Gorillaz co-founder kicked off the drama when he falsely claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” in an interview with The New York Times, prompting the superstar to fire back, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

As part of his argument, Albarn held that there’s a distinction between being the sole writer on a track and co-writing with other artists — both of which Swift has done plenty of throughout her acclaimed career, for the record — but it’s a point at which Gallagher merely rolled his eyes in a new interview with NME.

“Says who? All them fucking Gorilla albums are co-writes, aren’t they?” he asked, before dragging his estranged brother Noel Gallagher into the conversation, which is his second favorite activity after music. “I get it, Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs.’… Well, he won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs, and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Of course, it should come as little surprise that the Oasis frontman would side with Swift, considering his long history of bad blood with Albarn; the UK singers have been bitter rivals since the height of Britpop in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is readying the release of his latest solo album C’MON YOU KNOW, which will feature lead single “Everything’s Electric” with Dave Grohl, while Albarn collaborated with Flume on a track for the electronic artist’s upcoming album Palaces.

