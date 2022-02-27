Menu
Liam Gallagher Lights Up Fallon with “Everything’s Electric”: Watch

The lead single off his forthcoming album C'MON YOU KNOW

oasis liam gallagher everything's electric jimmy fallon watch
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
February 26, 2022 | 9:37pm ET

    Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher offered a preview of his forthcoming solo album C’MON YOU KNOW with the lead single “Everything’s Electric.” Last night, the former Oasis singer brought the song’s spark to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the evening’s musical guest.

    Considering he once led one of the best Britpop bands in history, Gallagher doesn’t need much to electrify a stage. Even with Dave Grohl absent (the Foo Fighters frontman plays drums in the studio recording), “Everything’s Electric” has the power to bring arena-sized magic into a compact TV studio. Watch Gallagher perform on Fallon below.

    C’MON YOU KNOW, Gallagher’s third solo album, is due out May 27th.

    Gallagher isn’t the only ex-Oasis member with new solo music out. Recently, he shared his honest thoughts on his brother Noel’s new song: “Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire.” Earlier this month, he also weighed in on the Daman Albarn/Taylor Swift drama, telling NME: “I think [Swift is] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs, and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

    Related Video

