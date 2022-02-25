Lo Moon Break Down Their New Album A Modern Life Track By Track: Exclusive

Our Track by Track feature provides artists a space to share the stories behind each song on their latest release. Today, Lo Moon’s Matt Lowell takes us through the songs of their sophomore effort, A Modern Life.

“Vibe” is an overused term in the era of TikTok, but when it comes to LA-based quartet Lo Moon, man do they have a vibe. At once nostalgic and forward-looking, the act (Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Samuel Stewart, and Sterling Laws) excels at the solitary anthem, making music that’s perfect for both a cinematic climax and an aimless night drive. Today (February 25th) marks the release of their sophomore album, A Modern Life.

A Modern Life picks up where Lo Moon’s debut left off with synth landscapes and dramatic dynamics. This time around, though, there’s an added sense of direction. “We wanted to make a record we could play live,” says Lowell. “On our debut, we’d barely thought about playing a show before mastering the album.”

Perhaps the newfound focus on performance comes from the impressive roster of artists they’ve shared a stage with since the release of their debut. Playing with acts like CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, and The War On Drugs, Lo Moon spent the last few years surrounded by similarly-minded artists with notable stage shows.

The result is an album that begs for a live production — songs like “Raincoats” seem to come prepackaged with visions of blue and red stage lights and the taste of a fog machine. Such an experience is hopefully in the works for Lo Moon’s upcoming tour; pick up tickets here. Until then, A Modern Life exists just as perfectly as a mood-setting, danceable 36 minutes.

Stream A Modern Life and check out Lowell’s exclusive breakdown below.