No, Louis C.K. Is Not Performing in Kyiv This Weekend

Cancel culture has again come for Louis C.K. — only this time he’s canceling shows due to a military invasion, and not because of what’s in his pants.

The comedian had been booked to play a pair of standup shows at the National Palace of Arts in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday and Saturday night. However, in light of Russia’s invasion, those gigs have now been postponed, according to a statement from the show’s promoter.

In a separate note sent to subscribers of his mailing list, Louis confirmed that he is not in Ukraine, adding, “My flight was canceled because no one can fly there now.”

In place of the Kyiv dates, Louis has announced a last-minute gig in Amsterdam on Friday night.

Sean Penn, on the other hand, is in fact in Ukraine making a documentary about the ongoing conflict.