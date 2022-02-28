Lucy Dacus Covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark”: Watch

Lucy Dacus may be suffering from two herniated discs, but she still manages to make her live shows a good time. At a recent New Jersey stop in her Home Video tour, the singer-songwriter brought out Bruce Springsteen’s crowd-pleasing classic “Dancing in the Dark” for a lighthearted cover.

Just one show into her headlining trek, Dacus announced on social media that due to her injury, “the only way I’m not in pain is laying down SO tonight’s show I will be singing from a couch.” That couch has followed the artist in her jaunt across North America, allowing her to sing laying down rather than cancel an entire tour.

Dacus’ cover of “Dancing in the Dark” not only came in Springsteen’s old stomping grounds of Asbury Park, but at the legendary venue The Stone Pony where he famously met his wife Patti Scialfa. Dacus began the rendition lying down, but by song’s end, the powers of The Boss brought the artist to her feet — to thundering applause. In a triumphant finale, Dacus stood up and cautiously danced along with her band. Even better, Dacus’ dad, Ben Dacus, joined her on stage to play guitar for the song. It’s a pretty wholesome moment.

Dacus first covered “Dancing in the Dark” back in 2019 in honor of Springsteen’s 70th birthday. In a statement, she revealed that her dad was “the biggest Bruce fan I know and the reason I’ve listened to The Boss since birth,” which makes the New Jersey performance even better. Watch it go down below.

Dacus and her couch still have a few dates left in their North American tour before heading over to Europe — find remaining tickets via Ticketmaster. The artist recently spoke with tourmate Indigo de Souza for Consequence’s Two for the Road series, where she expanded on her herniated discs and relived the roadblocks of tours past. Earlier this month, she shared the single “Kissing Lessons.”