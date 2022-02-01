Luna Li Teams with beabadoobee for New Single “Silver into Rain”: Exclusive

The recurring new music feature Origins gives musicians a platform to share unique insights into their latest release. Today, Luna Li turns “Silver into Rain” on the beabadoobee-featuring lead single from her upcoming debut album, Duality.

Luna Li rose to viral pandemic fame on the back of her “jams,” videos of her flexing her multi-instrumental chops by piecing together tracks with bass, keyboard, harp, violin, and more. Now, the Korean-Canadian artist aka Hannah Bussiere has put together actual tracks — 13 of them, to be precise — for her debut album, Duality.

Arriving March 4th via Real Life, the LP shows off Luna Li’s intricate dreamscape take on indie pop. The music is lonely yet celestial, a reflection of the drive for self-care in a period of isolation. A few songs also get a lift from guest collaborators, including Jay Som (“Boring Again”), Dreamer Isioma (“Flower (In Full Bloom)”), and, on lead single “Silver into Rain,” beabadoobee.

“Hannah and I were speaking online and talked about working together on a track,” beabadoobee tells Consequence. “She came to me with a few ideas and ‘Silver into Rain’ really stuck out. I worked on a section with my guitarist in the studio and love how it’s come out. She’s a very talented player! I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Luna and beabadoobee’s voices play off each other like born collaborators on the bridge of “Oh, getting hard to see things straight/ It’s not too late,” but make no mistake, this is fully Luna Li’s song. Almost tropical in its dreaminess, the track’s delicacy is shaken with the resonance of the hook: “Blowing away, I’m sipping on rosé/ Turning gold into grey and silver into rain/ Blow me away, I’m too young for my age.”