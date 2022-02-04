Macaulay Culkin Announces New Docuseries Grappling with His Midlife Crisis

Ready to feel old? Not only is Macaulay Culkin officially in his 40s, he’s also making a TV show about it. Titled Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis, the docuseries will follow the former Home Alone star as he travels the world confronting existential questions and exploring how various cultures grapple with reaching middle age.

There’ll be plenty of fun stuff too, as the 41-year-old crosses globetrotting items off his bucket list. The show, produced by Lightbox, will also mark Culkin’s first role since his five-episode stint as Mickey on last year’s American Horror Story: Double Feature.

The online conversation surrounding Culkin’s tweet in August 2020 about turning 40 years old actually inspired the idea for the series. “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s,” he quipped in a statement announcing the show’s creation. “Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

“Mack remains as iconic and as loved as ever — a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band,” the production company added. “Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project.”

In January, People broke the news that Culkin and his longtime love Brenda Song were engaged after four years of dating. Last spring, the couple welcomed their son Dakota into the world.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020