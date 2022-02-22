10 of Mark Lanegan’s Finest Musical Moments

Mark Lanegan possessed one of the most imitable voices in rock history.

Defined by his deep baritone and reflective lyrics, Lanegan would rise from humble origins in the small town of Ellensburg, Washington, to mainstream prominence as the frontman of Screaming Trees — best known for the hit “Nearly Lost You.”

From there, Lanegan would embark on a prolific solo career and numerous collaborations: a notable five-album stint with Queens of the Stone Age, an Americana project with Belle and Sebastian’s Isobel Campbell, and the one-off Gutter Twins LP with Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs, among others. The sheer diversity of Lanegan’s output was a testament to his gifts as a singer and songwriter.

Lanegan’s life was not an easy one — as he himself revealed through the harrowing accounts in his autobiography Sing Backwards and Weep and recent book of poetry, Devil in a Coma. But the news of his passing at age 57 still hit us hard. To celebrate his life, we decided to look back at 10 of his greatest moments as a singer. His memory, and his iconic voice live on.

