The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Picked Up for Fifth and Final Season by Prime Video

Just before the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video has renewed the series for a fifth and final season. Production of Season 5 is currently underway in New York.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) as a former Upper West Side housewife turned groundbreaking standup comedian. Featuring an ensemble cast including Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch, the period comedy has won 20 Emmys during its first three seasons.

The upcoming Season 4 features a pair of alums from Gilmore Girls, Sherman-Palladino’s other acclaimed series: Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. It finds Maisel picking up the pieces after losing a slot on Shy Baldwin’s tour and scheming with her manager Susie (Borstein) to claw back to the top.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom,” reads the official logline. “But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

In our review of the fourth season, contributing editor Mary Siroky wrote that the latest installment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seems “more scattered than sophisticated” and criticized the first two episodes for not pushing back against Midge’s claim that what happened to her was unfair or just another example of a man ruining her life. Fans will have to see if the series makes a better effort in subsequent episodes.

Season 4 premieres on Friday, February 18th, with a pair of episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

Advertisement