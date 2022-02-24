Menu
Mdou Moctar Shares Afrique Victime Deluxe Edition: Stream

Featuring nine previously unreleased songs from his 2021 album

Mdou Moctar, photo by Jamie Kelter Davis
February 24, 2022 | 10:32am ET

    Tuareg psych-rock artist Mdou Moctar released his last album, Afrique Victimein May, and now, he’s back with nine previously unreleased tracks from the album. The digital deluxe edition of Afrique Victime is out now via Matador Records.

    “These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” bassist and producer Mikey Coltun said of the album. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”

    One such gem from the expanded Afrique Victime is “Nakanegh Dich,” which was recorded in Los Angeles with Rob Schnapf during sessions for the album. According to Coltun, the song marks the first time Moctar had ever used a wah-wah pedal; the pedal’s trademark slinky screech wails over a rollicking beat.  “At some point, Mdou called Rob into the studio and asked him to control the wah with his foot while Mdou shredded a solo,” Coltun said.

    Related Video

    Listen to the deluxe edition of Afrique Victime below, and order the package here, and scroll down for its artwork and tracklist. Mdou Moctar is currently on a North American tour that includes headlining dates and opening slots for Parquet Courts. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Afrique Victime Deluxe Edition Artwork:

    mdou moctar afrique victime deluxe artwork

    Afrique Victime Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    01. Chismiten
    02. Taliat
    3. Ya Habibti
    04. Tala Tannam
    05. Untitled
    06. Asdikte Akal
    07. Layla
    08. Afrique Victime
    09. Bismilahi Atagah
    10. Chismiten (Demo)
    11. Taliat (Live)
    12. Ya Habibti (Demo)
    13. Tala Tannam (Demo)
    14.  Asdikte Akal (Live)
    15.  Layla (Live)
    16.  Afrique Victime (Live)
    17.  Bismilahi Atagah (Demo)
    18.  Nakanegh Dich (Demo)

    Mdou Moctar 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/24 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    02/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Academy of Music
    02/26 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
    02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %
    02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre %
    03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %
    03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %
    03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom %
    03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %
    03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall %
    03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %
    03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %
    03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
    03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre %
    03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %
    03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %
    03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %
    03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre %
    03/19 — Lyndon, VT @ Northern VT State
    03/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    03/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
    03/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/24 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
    03/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

    % = w/ Parquet Courts
