Mdou Moctar Shares Afrique Victime Deluxe Edition: Stream

Tuareg psych-rock artist Mdou Moctar released his last album, Afrique Victime, in May, and now, he’s back with nine previously unreleased tracks from the album. The digital deluxe edition of Afrique Victime is out now via Matador Records.

“These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” bassist and producer Mikey Coltun said of the album. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”

One such gem from the expanded Afrique Victime is “Nakanegh Dich,” which was recorded in Los Angeles with Rob Schnapf during sessions for the album. According to Coltun, the song marks the first time Moctar had ever used a wah-wah pedal; the pedal’s trademark slinky screech wails over a rollicking beat. “At some point, Mdou called Rob into the studio and asked him to control the wah with his foot while Mdou shredded a solo,” Coltun said.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Afrique Victime below, and order the package here, and scroll down for its artwork and tracklist. Mdou Moctar is currently on a North American tour that includes headlining dates and opening slots for Parquet Courts. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Afrique Victime Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Afrique Victime Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Chismiten

02. Taliat

3. Ya Habibti

04. Tala Tannam

05. Untitled

06. Asdikte Akal

07. Layla

08. Afrique Victime

09. Bismilahi Atagah

10. Chismiten (Demo)

11. Taliat (Live)

12. Ya Habibti (Demo)

13. Tala Tannam (Demo)

14. Asdikte Akal (Live)

15. Layla (Live)

16. Afrique Victime (Live)

17. Bismilahi Atagah (Demo)

18. Nakanegh Dich (Demo)

Mdou Moctar 2022 Tour Dates:

02/24 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

02/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Academy of Music

02/26 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre %

03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %

03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %

03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom %

03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall %

03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre %

03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %

03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre %

03/19 — Lyndon, VT @ Northern VT State

03/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

03/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/24 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

03/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

% = w/ Parquet Courts

