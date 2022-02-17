Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally Join A24’s Fucking Identical Twins

In a collaboration we certainly couldn’t have predicted, musical theater icon Nathan Lane and recent college graduate Megan Thee Stallion will be joining Megan Mullally and SNL’s Bowen Yang in Fucking Identical Twins, a forthcoming musical comedy from A24.

Described as a “subversive spin” on The Parent Trap, Fucking Identical Twins stars and is written by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. It’s based on the duo’s two-man stage show, which they premiered at New York’s iconic Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in 2014. Larry Charles (Borat) will direct the film, which is currently in production.

Similar to the 1961 film (and the 1998 masterpiece of a remake), Fucking Identical Twins follows two rival businessmen who realize they’re, well, fucking identical twins. The discovery prompts the pair to switch places in a mission to reunite their divorced parents.

Marius de Vries, whose credits include La La Land, Moulin Rouge, and Coda, will serve as the film’s executive music producer. While it hasn’t yet been revealed which roles Megan Thee Stallion, Lane, Mullally, and Yang will bring to the on-screen adaptation, their track records — and an old trailer for the stage production — indicate that Fucking Identical Twins will likely be a laugh-out-loud affair.

Mullally is also set to appear in an upcoming limited series reboot of Party Down, while Yang was recently promoted from featured player to series regular at SNL. Lane last appeared in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and The Gilded Age. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is making her acting debut in the upcoming musical after teaming up with Cheetos for her branded song “Flamin Hottie.”