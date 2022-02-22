Finnish cross-country skiier Remi Lindholm suffered a frozen penis during the 50km mass start race at the recently wrapped Olympics in Beijing, and it’s not the first time it happened. Perhaps he can warm up when his favorite band, Metallica, hits the European festival circuit this summer.

The conditions were so frigid and brutal on Saturday that the race was shortened to 30km, but that didn’t help Lindholm’s manhood. After finishing in 28th place in a time of roughly one hour and 16 minutes, the Olympian told reporters, “You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished … it was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.”

He added, “When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable.”

According to Reuters, it was the second time that Lindholm’s penis froze in a cross-country race, as he suffered a similar fate last year during a competition in his home country.

So, why are we dragging Metallica into this, you ask? Well, in his official Olympic profile, Lindholm lists his hero as “Musician James Hetfield (USA), founder of the heavy metal band Metallica.” Plus, it gives us the opportunity to throw out song titles like “Trapped Under Ice,” “Sad But True” and “King Nothing.”

Metallica actually know a thing or two about cold temperatures, as they became the first ever band to play all seven continents when they performed in Antarctica in 2013. This week, the metal legends will play a presumably warmer show in Las Vegas when they headline Allegiant Stadium on Friday (February 25th) — with tickets for all their upcoming shows available via Ticketmaster.

Lindholm, meanwhile, seems to be making light of the situation, sharing various “frozen penis” articles about him in his Instagram Stories. In fact, a look through his Instagram account shows a fun-loving dude who drinks beer, trains in the snow while wearing nothing but short shorts, and rocking a Guns N’ Roses shirt in at least one photo.

Of course, the late-night TV hosts had some fun at Lindholm’s expense on Monday night, with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon each delivering multiple jokes on the topic. See the clips below (Colbert at the 10-minute mark and Fallon at the beginning of their respective monologues).