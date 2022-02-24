Menu
Metallica Announce Two Summer Stadium Shows with Greta Van Fleet

Taking place in Buffalo and Pittsburgh in August

metallica 2022 concerts
Metallica (photo by Raymond Ahner)
February 24, 2022 | 7:00am ET

    Metallica have announced a pair of summer stadium concerts with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

    The concerts are set to take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11th, and at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 14th. They’re billed as Metallica’s only US summer stadium shows of 2022.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 4th at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for members of Metallica’s Legacy Fan Club members takes place on Monday, February 28th.

    The announcement comes days before Metallica’s first show of 2022: a Las Vegas headlining date on Friday (February 25th) at Allegiant Stadium, also with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

    Although Metallica are only slated for a handful of US headlining shows in 2022, you can also catch the thrash legends at BottleRock Napa Valley and the Boston Calling festival, both in May.

    The band finally returned to live performances in 2021, hitting festival stages and playing some surprise shows, as well. They capped off the year with two 40th anniversary concerts in San Francisco, which also celebrated the iconic band with a week of festivities across the city.

    You can get tickets to all upcoming Metallica headlining dates here.

    Metallica 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *
    04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
    04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo
    05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs
    05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira
    05/10 – São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi
    05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão
    05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
    05/29 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/19 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/22 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks
    06/24 – Hockenheim, DE @ Download Festival Germany
    06/26 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/29 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Frauenfeld Rocks
    07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
    08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *
    08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *

    * = w/ Greta Van Fleet and Ice Kills

