Metallica Announce Two Summer Stadium Shows with Greta Van Fleet

Metallica have announced a pair of summer stadium concerts with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

The concerts are set to take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11th, and at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 14th. They’re billed as Metallica’s only US summer stadium shows of 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 4th at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for members of Metallica’s Legacy Fan Club members takes place on Monday, February 28th.

Related Video

The announcement comes days before Metallica’s first show of 2022: a Las Vegas headlining date on Friday (February 25th) at Allegiant Stadium, also with Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Advertisement

Although Metallica are only slated for a handful of US headlining shows in 2022, you can also catch the thrash legends at BottleRock Napa Valley and the Boston Calling festival, both in May.

The band finally returned to live performances in 2021, hitting festival stages and playing some surprise shows, as well. They capped off the year with two 40th anniversary concerts in San Francisco, which also celebrated the iconic band with a week of festivities across the city.

You can get tickets to all upcoming Metallica headlining dates here.

Metallica 2022 Tour Dates:

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo

05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs

05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira

05/10 – São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/29 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling

06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/22 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

06/24 – Hockenheim, DE @ Download Festival Germany

06/26 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/29 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Frauenfeld Rocks

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *

Advertisement

* = w/ Greta Van Fleet and Ice Kills