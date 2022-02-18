Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mitski Kicks Off World Tour in Asheville, North Carolina: Recap + Setlist

Laurel Hell came to life at an intimate venue in North Carolina on Thursday night (February 17th)

mitski concert review
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 18, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Asheville, North Carolina loves Mitski. And for at least one night, she loved The Orange Peel more than any other stop on her tour.

    That admiration was unmistakable from the audience side early in the February 17th kickoff to the artist’s mostly sold-out world trek, when the cloth cover on a Monsters, Inc.-like prop door was removed to deafening screams, as if Mitski would pop through it any second.

    A recorded message by the headliner, imploring everyone to keep their masks on for the duration of the show — seriously, folks, she’s got a lot riding on these dates — was likewise met with cheers that were resuscitated 15 or so minutes later when she and her five-piece band took to the stage. Immediately, Mitski and Co. set the mood with the one-two energetic punch of new album Laurel Hell’s “Love Me More” and “Should’ve Been Me.”

    Advertisement

    Hopping between her four most recent LPs with near equal consistency, Mitski found her every move met with adulation from the decidedly young audience. Simple pantomime, air punches, and slow spins were rewarded with wails, as attendees faithfully sang along to Bury Me at Makeout Creek standouts “Francis Forever” and “First Love / Late Spring” with cathartic abandon.

    Though Mitski’s theatrics paired beautifully with Asheville’s premiere music club, her set nevertheless felt like a rehearsal for larger venues and likely would have played well in the city’s venerable Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, a space more in line size-wise with the other U.S. stops on this road trip.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Paul McCartney 2022 tour dates

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

February 18, 2022

tickets on sale puscifer foo fighters modest mouse fleet foxes

On Sale Today: Puscifer, Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse, Fleet Foxes, and More

February 18, 2022

brandi carlile expands us 2022 tour dates

Brandi Carlile Expands 2022 US Tour

February 17, 2022

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19

Willie Nelson Cancels Indoor Concerts Over COVID-19 Precautions

February 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mitski Kicks Off World Tour in Asheville, North Carolina: Recap + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Sale