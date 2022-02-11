Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Moderat Announce New Album More D4TA, Share “FAST LAND”: Stream

The LP will be the supergroup's first body of work in six years

moderat more d4ta new album fast land music video single stream watch
Moderat, photo by Birgit Kaulfuss
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 11, 2022 | 12:01pm ET

    Moderat is back. After a lengthy hiatus, the electronic music supergroup has announced their return with the new album MORE D4TA, out May 13th on Monkeytown Records. As a preview, they also dropped the lead single “FAST LAND.”

    The 10-track LP marks the act’s first album in six years (they last released III in 2016) and the trio found inspiration through modular composition, field recordings, and other outside-the-box thinking. It will be available both on streaming and in three different physical formats — a standard vinyl, deluxe vinyl, and CD. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Sans lyrics, “FAST LAND” straddles the line between pop and dance music, and the music video instantly introduces fans into the world being created by Apparat’s Sascha Ring with Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary of Modeselektor.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The cinematic visual opens with a stream of blurry young people marching across the bottom of the screen before following a translucent man as he wanders his way through a European city. Elsewhere, the video touches on themes of surveillance, with a soldier dressed in white coveralls and a black ski mask realizing he’s being watched by satellite as he crawls through a muddy field with his compatriots. Watch the music video for “FAST LAND” below.

    In support of the album, the group will embark on a North American tour this fall, beginning September 22nd at Oakland’s Fox Theatre. Grab tickets here.

    While they haven’t performed together since 2017, Moderat’s music did provide the soundtrack to the trailer for Drake’s double album Scorpion back in June 2018. In the interim, Apparat contributed a track to CBS’ 2020 reboot of Stephen King’s The Stand and Modeselektor reworked Grimes’ “IDORU” for 2021’s Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition).

    Advertisement

    MORE D4TA Artwork:

    moderat more d4ta artwork new album fast land stream

    MORE D4TA Tracklist:
    01. FAST LAND
    02. EASY PREY
    03. DRUM GLOW
    04. NEON RATS
    05. SOFT EDIT
    06. NUMB BELL
    07. UNDO REDO
    08. DOOM HYPE
    09. MORE LOVE
    10. COPY COPY

    Moderat 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    09/24 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival
    09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    09/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/03 – Toronton, ON @ History
    10/05 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    10/07 – New York, NY @ Avant Gardner
    10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

charli xcx rina sawayama beg for you music video stream watch

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Channel Witchcraft in "Beg for You" Video: Stream

February 11, 2022

shamir heterosexuality new album stream

Shamir Unveils New Album Heterosexuality: Stream

February 11, 2022

snoop dogg crip ya enthusiasm bodr bacc on death row album song single music video stream curb your enthusiasm

Snoop Dogg Samples Curb Your Enthusiasm for "Crip Ya Enthusiasm," Drops New Album BODR: Stream

February 11, 2022

the head and the heart virginia wind in the night

The Head and The Heart Unveil New Song "Virginia (Wind in the Night)": Stream

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Moderat Announce New Album More D4TA, Share "FAST LAND": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale