Modest Mouse Announce 2022 North American Tour

British indie rockers The Cribs will open during the majority of the dates

modest mouse tour dates 2022 north america europe
Modest Mouse, photo be Jen Vesp
February 15, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Modest Mouse have mapped out a not-so-modest worldwide tour. The indie rock legends have added onto their previously-announced April shows for a lengthy run across North America and Europe in support of their latest album, last June’s The Golden Casket. If that weren’t enough, The Cribs are joining them for the majority of the dates.

    The band will kick things off on April 18th in Baltimore. In addition to a pretty comprehensive schedule of standalone headlining shows, they’ll make a handful of festival appearances at High Water in Charleston, Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam in Las Vegas, Boston Calling, and more.

    The 40-date trek wraps up in Boise, Idaho on August 29th, and there’s a pretty good chance they’ll be in a city near you before then.

    You can check out Modest Mouse’s full 2022 tour itinerary below, and grab tickets at Ticketmaster when they go on sale this Friday, February 18th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Modest Mouse 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *
    04/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *
    04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    04/21 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum *
    04/23 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *
    04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
    04/26 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
    04/28 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater *
    04/29 — Spicewood, TX @ Luck, Texas *
    05/01 — Memphis, TN @ Bealse Street Music Festival
    05/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam
    05/19 — Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater *
    05/20 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *
    05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
    05/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
    05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *
    05/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *
    05/27 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *
    05/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
    05/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/30 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
    06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    06/02 — Toronto, ON @ History
    06/03 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
    06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
    06/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
    06/07 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
    06/08 — New York City, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park *
    07/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/13 — Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
    07/16 — Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    08/19 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    08/20 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
    08/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
    08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
    08/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden

    * = w/ The Cribs

