Montaigne Enlists David Byrne for New Song “Always Be You”: Stream

Aussie pop auteur Montaigne has enlisted David Byrne for her new song “Always Be You.”

Born Jessica Cerro, the 26-year-old Montaigne released her debut album Glorious Heights in 2016 and her sophomore follow-up, Complex, in 2019. “Always Be You” is an ode to enduring love floats above a fascinating percussion track made up of bass drums, static skitters, and short samples of rhythmic breathing. “It’ll always be you,” Montaigne sings. “You might not always come through/ But i know you’re trying to/ So it’ll always be you.”

A longtime Byrne fan, Montaigne was somewhat surprised that he said yes to the collaboration. “It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)!” she wrote in a statement. “Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work & one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour & writing voice. Such a treat.

Related Video

“I’m so happy I could get him on board with this particular song too. We both share the song’s sentiment about being with our partners and we’re both fans of [comedian] Daniel Kitson. I hope Daniel Kitson (with whom I have played football one time at Crystal Palace) likes this song and plays it on his radio show.”

Advertisement

Byrne added, “Jess (Montaigne) approached me about singing on a song, or a possible collaboration and to be honest I had not heard of her. After my current show was safely up and running I checked out her new and old songs and quickly responded, yes! How could I have not been aware of this person? Someone I imagine might occasionally get labelled ‘quirky’ — as I often am.

“How many artists would reference funny monologist Daniel Kitson?? But with Jess that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings — feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to- – all set to incredibly infectious tunes. Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

The accompanying music video was directed by Genevieve Kaiser. It shows Montaigne and her partner playing games and eating pineapple rings, while Byrne is broadcast from the television. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Byrne recently joined Yo La Tengo for a cover of Yoko Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?”for an Ono tribute album. In April he’ll appear on the official soundtrack to A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.