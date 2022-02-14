Moon Knight Embraces the Chaos in New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Embrace the chaos. Marvel Studios shared a new teaser trailer for Moon Knight during the 2022 Super Bowl. Watch the new commercial below.

While the dialogue coming from Oscar Isaac (Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight) and Ethan Hawke (cult leader Arthur Harrow) is the same as the previous teaser, the new spot reveals a ton of new footage. In addition to clips of our hero morphing into Moon Knight amid eerie shots of the sun setting behind the Great Pyramids of Giza, we see him battling a group of thugs in ways that show of his crescent cape and darts.

We also get a glimpse of Harrow’s powers, which are apparently connected to his staff and the pyramids themselves.

Advertisement

Related Video

Alongside the fresh footage from the Disney+ series, Marvel has released a new poster and set of stills from the show.

Premiering March 30th on Disney+, Moon Knight also stars Lucy Thackeray, May Calamawy, and the late Gaspard Ulliel, who tragically passed away on January 19th at the age of 37 after a skiing accident in Savoie, France.

The series will be the first addition to the MCU’s Phase Four in 2022, which began with the premiere of WandaVision last year and has included fellow TV projects The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye, as well as films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight 🌙, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ECOiHVI9O2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022

Check out Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in all-new photos from Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight 🌙, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/4nLRVjqbeA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022