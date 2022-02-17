Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Expand 2022 Stadium Tour with Several More Dates

After two postponements due to the pandemic, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are both confident that their highly anticipated North American stadium tour will finally commence this summer. In fact, the outing has been beefed up with several new dates.

Five new shows have been added in August and September, including a tour-closing concert on September 9th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other newly added stops include Indianapolis, as well as three Canadian shows in Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

The outing, which features support from Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, is now comprised of 36 dates — kicking off June 16th in Atlanta. Tickets for most shows are currently available via Ticketmaster, with the newly announced dates going on sale February 25th (with pre-sales beginning as early as February 22nd).

According to a press release, one million tickets have already been sold for the tour, and the bands are eager to finally hit the road.

For Mötley Crüe, the tour will mark a long-awaited reunion, after the band had vowed not to tour again following their previous run that ended in 2015. “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one,” said the band in a collective statement. “We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added, “On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer. It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

See the updated itinerary for “The Stadium Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park

06/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

06/19 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

06/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

06/24 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

07/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/12 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

07/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

07/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

08/10 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

08/22 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park

08/25 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/27 – Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Sunday *

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *

09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

* = newly added show