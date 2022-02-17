Menu
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Expand 2022 Stadium Tour with Several More Dates

Poison and Joan Jett will provide support on the 36-date outing

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx / Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott
February 17, 2022 | 10:46am ET

    After two postponements due to the pandemic, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are both confident that their highly anticipated North American stadium tour will finally commence this summer. In fact, the outing has been beefed up with several new dates.

    Five new shows have been added in August and September, including a tour-closing concert on September 9th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other newly added stops include Indianapolis, as well as three Canadian shows in Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

    The outing, which features support from Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, is now comprised of 36 dates — kicking off June 16th in Atlanta. Tickets for most shows are currently available via Ticketmaster, with the newly announced dates going on sale February 25th (with pre-sales beginning as early as February 22nd).

    According to a press release, one million tickets have already been sold for the tour, and the bands are eager to finally hit the road.

    For Mötley Crüe, the tour will mark a long-awaited reunion, after the band had vowed not to tour again following their previous run that ended in 2015. “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one,” said the band in a collective statement. “We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”

    Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added, “On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer. It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

    See the updated itinerary for “The Stadium Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

    Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park
    06/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    06/19 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    06/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    06/24 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field
    06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
    06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    07/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
    07/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
    07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
    07/12 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
    07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
    07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
    07/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
    07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
    07/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
    08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/06 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *
    08/10 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
    08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
    08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *
    08/19 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    08/22 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park
    08/25 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
    08/27 – Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium
    08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
    08/31 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
    09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Sunday *
    09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *
    09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

    * = newly added show

