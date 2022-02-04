Menu
Ex-Mumford & Sons Banjoist Finds Even More Insufferable Gig as Conservative Blogger

His new article "When Artists Become the Censors" has lots of hand wringing but no examples of contemporary censorship

winston marshall conservative column joe rogan neil young spotify bari weiss
Winston Marshall, image via Medium
February 4, 2022 | 12:18pm ET

    It’s a big day for people who mistake criticism for censorship: Ex-Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall has started a new career as an insufferable conservative columnist, and in a piece for Bari Weiss’ Substack, he’s all in a tizzy over Neil Young and Joe Rogan.

    Marshall had previously tweeted his way out of one of the most bankable bands in the world when he supported a dishonest book by right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo. The multi-instrumentalist was especially anxious about Antifa’s violence and “radical plan to destroy democracy,” despite the fact that this loose collection of protesters is overwhelmingly non-violent according to internal FBI assessments and protest-related court documents.

    But now that the Antifa boogeyman has faded from the headlines — a development that coincides with former President Trump getting booted off Twitter — Marshall finds himself reaching for the fainting couch after music legend Neil Young declined to share a platform with The Joe Rogan Experience, the episodes of which were recently described by hundreds of scientists and healthcare professionals as COVID-19 “mass-misinformation events.”

    Marshall’s new editorial is called “When Artists Become the Censors,” despite the fact that no censorship has taken place. Are Rogan’s rights being infringed? No; as Marshall himself admits, “Spotify is a private company; they’re under no obligation to platform anybody.” He adds that Young’s “campaign doesn’t breach Rogan’s First Amendment rights,” but instead insists, “it is a clear stand against the cultural norm of free speech.”

Consequence
