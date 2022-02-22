Mura Masa Recruits Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl for “bbycakes”: Stream

Producer Mura Masa has recruited rapper Lil Uzi Vert and recent collaborators PinkPantheress and Shygirl for “bbycakes,” a new single drawing from an eclectic mix of influences including hip-hop, hyperpop, drill, UK garage, and drum and bass.

Shygirl and Uzi open “bbycakes” by interpolating the chorus from the chart-topping 2004 single “Baby Cakes” by British garage trio 3 of a Kind. “We’ll take it step-by-step because I’m not somethin’ you own,” Shygirl sings.

Uzi continues by describing a relationship gone sour (“My time is almost up, and I just gotta go”), followed by Rising Artist to Watch PinkPantheress defending her actions. “I know I messed up when I was seeing your best friend,” she admits. “But when we’re fighting/ You’re not my boyfriend.”

“I feel like ‘bbycakes’ is a future facing record,” Mura Masa said in a statement. “Clashing UK with US, hard drill music with cute UK garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture.”

“bbycakes” isn’t the first time Mura Masa has worked with either PinkPantheress or Shygirl. Last year, he produced “Just for me” from the former’s debut project to the hell with it, and teamed with the latter for a remix of Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy” for her remix album Dawn of Chromatica.

Mura Masa’s next album will mark the follow-up to 2020’s R.Y.C. It hasn’t received an official release date or title as of yet, but it’s rumored to be the sequel to his breakout project, 2014’s Soundtrack to a Death. In November 2021, he teased the forthcoming LP with the surprise single “2gether.”

