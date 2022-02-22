Menu
Musicians Remember Mark Lanegan: "One of THE Great Singers of the Last 30 Years"

Peter Hook, John Cale, Garbage, Badly Drawn Boy, Slash, and more pay tribute to the late Screaming Trees frontman

Mark Lanegan remembered
Mark Lanegan, photo by Amy Harris
February 22, 2022

    Following the sad news that Mark Lanegan died at age 57 earlier today (February 22nd), the talented frontman of Screaming Trees and erstwhile member of Queens of the Stone Age is being remembered by his musical peers.

    Lanegan’s prolific music career — which also saw him release 12 solo albums and collaborate with a number of other musicians — had a profound influence and impact on many artists.

    Former New Order bassist Peter Hook tweeted, “Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well.”

    Velvet Underground legend John Cale wrote, “I can’t process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart — as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end.”

    The band Garbage stated, “Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon.”

    Badly Drawn Boy (aka Damon Gough) commented, “Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad.”

    Mark Lanegan interview 2021
    Lanegan’s former Screaming Trees bandmate Mark Pickerel tweeted, “May you rest in peace big brother.”

    Though Screaming Trees broke up in 2000, a message on the band’s official Facebook page read, “Mark William Lanegan passed away today, 2.22.2022, at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was our true brother and we all truly loved him.”

    See additional tributes from Slash, Manic Street Preachers, Laura Jane Grace, and more in the tweets below.

