Pussy Riot’s Nadya Launches NFT to Raise Money for Ukraine

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova has launched a cryptocurrency organization to raise funds for Ukrainian civilian aid groups amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine DAO, a collaboration between Tolokonnikova, digital artist Trippy Labs, and artist collective PleasrDAO, will sell 10,000 NFTs of the Ukrainian flag minted on Ethereum, as well as a separate unique NFT of the flag. Proceeds from the sale will benefit humanitarian groups NGO Proliska and the Return Alive Foundation.

Tolokonnikova told Decrypt that the group decided to depict the Ukrainian flag “because it’s not about any specific artists or aesthetics — it’s about something much bigger than all of us, it’s a pure gesture of solidarity.”

“Activism is the only reason I joined Web3,” Tolokonnikova added. “Now, when I’m so deeply ashamed of my government, I simply have to try to help Ukrainians.”

The feminist punk rockers of Pussy Riot have a long history of activism against the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin. In 2012, they gained international notoriety after a performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, which was a protest against Orthodox Church leaders’ support of Putin’s reelection campaign. In 2014, before a concert at the Sochi Winter Olympics, a vigilante group attacked them with whips and pepper spray. The group has also protested against American police brutality (“I Can’t Breathe”) and politics (“Make America Great Again”), and have collaborated with kindred spirits ranging from Marina to Tom Morello. Their last project was the 2021 EP Panic Attack.

This is one of a number of civilian efforts to support Ukraine. Russian rapper Oxxxymiron cancelled sold-out shows in protest, American filmmaker Sean Penn is currently in Kyiv filming a documentary about Russian aggression, and Russia has been banned from Eurovision 2022.