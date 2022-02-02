Menu
Neil Young Vs. Joe Rogan and Spotify: The Rock, David Crosby, Joni Mitchell, and More Draw Battle Lines

Graham Nash, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kat Von D also joined the debate

February 2, 2022 | 3:35pm ET

    If you’ve somehow avoided hearing about it thus far — and if so, we are very jealous — Joe Rogan’s controversial inclinations have come to a head in the past few days. The comedian, whose The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify’s top-streamed exclusive podcast, has prompted a fleet of musicians to pull their music from the platform, most notably Neil Young.

    Other musicians have since followed Young’s lead, citing Rogan’s continuous misinformation regarding COVID-19 (among countless other eyebrow-raising remarks).

    Rogan posted a video in response to the controversy, promising he’d invite “more experts with differing opinions right after [he has] the controversial ones,” and that he would “do [his] best to make sure [he’s] researched these topics.” A self-proclaimed fan of Young, Rogan also agreed with Spotify’s recent move to add “content advisories” on content pertaining to COVID-19. However, plenty of fans and fellow musicians aren’t satisfied.

    Here’s a roundup of some responses from both camps in the Spotify-versus-Young controversy. Below, check out who’s on Rogan’s side, and who’d rather keep rockin’ in a world free of Spotify.

    The Joe Bros:

    David Draiman

    Tulsi Gabbard

    joe rogan neil young spotify tulsi gabbard

    Jewel

    joe rogan neil young spotify jewel

    The Rock

    joe rogan neil young spotify the rock

    Kat Von D

    joe rogan neil young spotify kat von d

    Candace Owens

    joe rogan neil young spotify candace owens

    Jillian Michaels

    joe rogan neil young spotify jillian michaels

    The Young Folks:

    Graham Nash

    “Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young. There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided not only false but dangerous. Likewise there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway pubic opinion. In this case, in a way that could cost people their lives. It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world. Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large.” — Graham Nash

    David Crosby

    Joni Mitchell

    joe rogan neil young spotify joni mitchell

    Nils Lofgren

    joe rogan neil young spotify nils lofgren

    India.Arie

    Failure

