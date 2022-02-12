Menu
Netflix’s Marvel Series Are Moving to Disney+

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and more will leave Netflix on March 1st

Jessica Jones (Netflix)
February 12, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    Fans of Netflix’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders will will no longer be able to stream on the platform after March 1st. Deadline reports that Netflix’s license for their slew of Marvel series is ending, reverting the rights over to Marvel’s parent company, Disney.

    Some viewers have anticipated this news since Netflix announced they’d be canceling all their Marvel series in 2019, coinciding with the launch of Disney+. While many of these shows contain more explicit content that doesn’t quite fit with the family-friendly branding of Disney+, the move seems like the best fit in order to keep all streamable Marvel content on the same platform.

    Fans have also speculated that Disney+ is looking to broaden their content beyond PG-rated fare in order to maintain subscriber growth. Additionally, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has indicated plans to possibly revive or reboot some of these shows, especially Daredevil, whose star Charlie Cox just made his first MCU appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

    Disney hasn’t publicly confirmed their distribution plans yet, but they’re expected to announce more information about this move soon.

