Nikki Sixx has fired back at Eddie Vedder after the Pearl Jam singer recently described Mötley Crüe as “vacuous.” The Crüe bassist responded by labeling Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history.”

It was roughly 30 years ago when grunge knocked hair metal off the rock pedestal, but now Vedder’s comments have renewed the rivalry. In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, the singer recalled a pre-Pearl Jam job in which he loaded gear at a San Diego venue.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV,” remembered Vedder. “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: F**k you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Sixx caught wind of Vedder’s remarks and tweeted, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

When a fan commented, “My best friend is about to have a baby, I will recommend Pearl Jam songs to put the baby to sleep,” Sixx took a swipe at Vedder’s vocals, replying, “Or just sing to the baby with marbles In your mouth … Very zen.” He also said Pearl Jam is a “brown haired band for brown haired fans.”

In the same New York Times interview, Vedder went on to say he did appreciate Guns N’ Roses, while also adding that the Seattle scene offered a direct contrast to the Sunset Strip vibe. “Guns N’ Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth,” said Vedder. “But I’m circling back to say that one thing that I appreciated was that in Seattle and the alternative crowd, the girls could wear their combat boots and sweaters, and their hair looked like Cat Power’s and not Heather Locklear’s — nothing against her.”

He continued, “They weren’t selling themselves short. They could have an opinion and be respected. I think that’s a change that lasted. It sounds so trite, but before then it was bustiers. The only person who wore a bustier in the ’90s that I could appreciate was Perry Farrell.”

With the new “grunge vs. hair metal” feud now in place, fans can choose a team in 2022 by either seeing Vedder / Pearl Jam in concert or Mötley Crüe’s stadium tour with Def Leppard.

Vedder just kicked off a US tour in support of his new solo album, Earthling, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Pearl Jam currently have a European tour lined up for this summer (tickets here), with plans to announce 2022 makeup dates for their postponed 2020 North American tour shortly.

Mötley Crüe’s US outing with Def Leppard launches in June, with support from Poison and Joan Jett. Get tickets here.

