Jordan Peele Releases Trailer for New Horror Film Nope: Watch

Marking his third directorial effort after 2017's Get Out and 2019's Us

Jordan Peele's Nope Trailer
Steve Yeun in Nope (Universal Pictures)
February 13, 2022 | 8:10am ET

    Jordan Peele has revealed the trailer for his next film, Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. The trailer will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl, but is also available to stream below.

    Based on an original story written by Peele himself, Nope marks his third directorial effort after 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us. The cast is rounded out by Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott.

    While the film’s plot has been largely kept under wraps, the trailer does reveal a few key details. Kaluuya and Palmer play ranchers who train horses for Hollywood, while Yeun’s character works at a rodeo. A strange atmospheric force begins spooking their animals — and themselves. The trailer concludes with Palmer’s character being flung up into the air.

    Nope lands in theaters on July 22nd.

    This isn’t Peele’s first time working with either Kaluuya or Yeun. The former starred in Get Out, while the latter appeared in an episode of Peele’s television adaptation of The Twilight Zone.

