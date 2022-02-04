Menu
Nova Twins Announce New Album Supernova, Unveil Single “K.M.B.”: Stream

The UK duo's sophomore effort arrives on June 17th

Nova Twins new album
Nova Twins, photo by Corinne Cumming
February 4, 2022 | 5:36pm ET

    Nova Twins, the genre-defying duo out of the UK, have announced their sophomore album, Supernova. In advance of the LP’s June 17th release, the group has unveiled a video for the new single “K.M.B. (Kill My Boyfriend).”

    Supernova serves as the follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut, Who Are the Girls? Nova Twins have earned critical acclaim since the first album’s release, earning nominations for Best Band in the World and Best Band in the UK at the upcoming NME Awards.

    Comprised of singer-guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South, Nova Twins offer up a unique sound that combines elements of punk, metal, hip-hop, R&B, and pop. “K.M.B.” showcases the duo’s multi-genre approach, and is accompanied by a dynamic music video.

    Related Video

    “’K.M.B.’ will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson,” said Nova Twins of the new track and video. “Inspired by the sound and feel of the 90’s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find ‘K.M.B.'”

    As for the album, the pair remarked, “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colorful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

    Nova Twins Heavy Culture
     Editor's Pick
    Heavy Culture: Nova Twins on Racial Identity, Representation of Women of Color in Heavy Music, and More

    Nova Twins will play they first-ever US headline shows in Los Angeles on April 13th and Brooklyn, New York, on April 19th, preceded by a handful of stateside dates supporting Grandson. They’ll also perform at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, in May. The US gigs are in addition to a full slate of UK and European dates, with tickets to most of their upcoming shows available via Ticketmaster.

    Check out the video for “K.M.B.” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for Supernova. Pre-order the album here, and learn more about Nova Twins in our 2021 interview with the group.

    Supernova Artwork:

    Nova Twins Supernova

    Supernova Tracklist:
    01. Power (Intro)
    02. Antagonist
    03. Cleopatra
    04. K.M.B.
    05. Fire & Ice
    06. Puzzles
    07. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful
    08. Toolbox
    09. Choose Your Fighter
    10. Enemy
    11. Sleep Paralysis

