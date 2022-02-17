Olivia Rodrigo Debuting SOUR Film on Disney+: Watch the Trailer

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing the story of her hit debut album SOUR to Disney+.

The streamer is set to premiere the pop star’s new film OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on March 25th. The movie will document the singer’s road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her smash record, to Los Angeles. Over the course of the trip, she’ll also perform all 11 songs on the album with entirely new arrangements at such stunning locations as Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Arcosanti, and Red Rock Canyon State Park.

“I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” Rodrigo explains in a teaser trailer for the film before archival footage featuring her in the recording studio flashes across the screen. “Coming from this place of hurt and you manage to turn it into something you’re proud of? There’s, like, nothing better than that.”

Ayo Davis, Disney’s president of branded television, also spoke about the film in a statement, saying, “This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia. This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

It’s also the second cinematic experience the pop star has set to her debut album, which features hit singles like “drivers license,” “deja vu,” “good 4 u,” and “traitor,” following the release of her SOUR Prom concert film last June. Since then, she’s racked up seven Grammy nominations, including in all of the Big Four categories, and announced her long-awaited and upcoming “SOUR World Tour.”

Check out the trailer for OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) below.